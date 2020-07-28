Officers spit on, threatened during public intoxication arrest, Portage police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A report of a man lying in the middle of a busy intersection resulted in a public intoxication arrest, but not before officers were threatened and spit on, according to Portage police.

Police said they were called out shortly before 8 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Willowcreek Road and Mulberry Avenue where they found Myles Clark, 33, of Michigan City, who was upset over breaking up with his girlfriend.

Officers said they smelled alcohol on Clark, who slurred his speech and was unable to tell officers where he was. A portable alcohol breath test found that Clark was three times the legal limit.

As he was being taken into custody on a charge of public intoxication, Clark resisted officers, police said. When they arrived at a hospital, he began yelling offensive names at the officers and medical staff.

Clark continued to resist officers and medical staff at the hospital and then began spitting, police said. After a spit hood was placed over his head, he continued spitting and reportedly spit on an officer's arm.