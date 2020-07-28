You are the owner of this article.
Officers spit on, threatened during public intoxication arrest, Portage police say
Officers spit on, threatened during public intoxication arrest, Portage police say

Myles Clark

Myles Clark

 Provided

PORTAGE — A report of a man lying in the middle of a busy intersection resulted in a public intoxication arrest, but not before officers were threatened and spit on, according to Portage police.

Police said they were called out shortly before 8 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Willowcreek Road and Mulberry Avenue where they found Myles Clark, 33, of Michigan City, who was upset over breaking up with his girlfriend.

Officers said they smelled alcohol on Clark, who slurred his speech and was unable to tell officers where he was. A portable alcohol breath test found that Clark was three times the legal limit.

As he was being taken into custody on a charge of public intoxication, Clark resisted officers, police said. When they arrived at a hospital, he began yelling offensive names at the officers and medical staff.

Clark continued to resist officers and medical staff at the hospital and then began spitting, police said. After a spit hood was placed over his head, he continued spitting and reportedly spit on an officer's arm.

He faces felony counts of battery by bodily fluid and two counts of intimidation, and misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement, police said.

