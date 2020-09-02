Officer's testimony about alleged brutality conflicts with colleagues' statements

Hamilton testified he pulled up to ask police if he would be able to get through, because their cars were partially blocking the road, and an officer — whom testimony showed was Peck — used an expletive while telling him to go around.

Hamilton said he backed up and drove down a side street, dropped off his two relatives and was pulled over by Peck after exiting a McDonald's drive-thru on Grant Street. He said he asked Peck why he'd been pulled over and Peck replied "fast," saying something about traffic.

Other officers testified Hamilton repeatedly asked why he'd been shopped and didn't comply with Peck's numerous orders to produce his driver's license and registration.

Peck said Hamilton finally agreed to produce his identification, but by then, "We were past that."

Peck said Hamilton shut off his car as ordered, but Peck opened Hamilton's door, grabbed him by the arm and pulled him out.

Peck said he thought Hamilton reached for the door to shut it, but Patrolman Daryl Gordon said he thought Hamilton was reaching for the door to comply with Peck's orders to get out.