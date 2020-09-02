Officer's testimony about alleged brutality conflicts with colleagues' statements

GARY — A city police officer facing termination over allegations he chipped a man's tooth in March 2019 by pushing his face into a police car is the target of other investigations, the nature of which could not be discussed during a hearing Wednesday.
Gary Patrolman Terry Peck, the past president of the Gary Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, defended his decision to escalate an encounter with Gary resident Rassan Hamilton on May 19, 2019, and repeatedly denied touching Hamilton's head.
Peck's testimony conflicted with statements by two other officers, who said they were nearby when Peck pulled over Hamilton but didn't witness Hamilton commit any traffic violations. One of the officers said Peck gave Hamilton one order after another, never leaving enough time for Hamilton to comply.
Peck testified he stopped Hamilton in the 3300 block of Grant Street after Hamilton swerved through several lanes of traffic.
Peck said he was looking for the silver Chevrolet Cavalier Hamilton was driving, because it had pulled up to the scene of an earlier domestic disturbance at an apartment building in the 3300 block of Pierce Street.
Peck said the men in the vehicle argued with a man involved in the domestic dispute, and that the man in the domestic dispute suggested they had been sent by a woman to fight him.
Hamilton testified he pulled up to ask police if he would be able to get through, because their cars were partially blocking the road, and an officer — whom testimony showed was Peck — used an expletive while telling him to go around.
Hamilton said he backed up and drove down a side street, dropped off his two relatives and was pulled over by Peck after exiting a McDonald's drive-thru on Grant Street. He said he asked Peck why he'd been pulled over and Peck replied "fast," saying something about traffic.
Other officers testified Hamilton repeatedly asked why he'd been shopped and didn't comply with Peck's numerous orders to produce his driver's license and registration.
Peck said Hamilton finally agreed to produce his identification, but by then, "We were past that."
Peck said Hamilton shut off his car as ordered, but Peck opened Hamilton's door, grabbed him by the arm and pulled him out.
Peck said he thought Hamilton reached for the door to shut it, but Patrolman Daryl Gordon said he thought Hamilton was reaching for the door to comply with Peck's orders to get out.
Detective Olivia Vasquez said she though Hamilton was unbuckling his seat belt and had his license and registration in his hand, which flew into the street when he was pulled from the car.
Police Chief Brian Evans said Peck's arrest of Hamilton was "highly unusual" and it was remarkable that two other sworn police officers came forward and made written reports alleging Peck used excessive force.
Evans wasn't aware of any other time in which an excessive force complaint has been filed against one officer by another.
Vasquez, who worked alongside Peck as a patrol officer on midnights in the city's Glen Park section in March 2019, filed the complaint.
Munster Officer Sarah Storm, who worked for Indiana University Northwest at the time, said she wrote a report about Hamilton's arrest — something she normally wouldn't do — upon the direction of her chief.
Vasquez and Storm each testified they believed Peck used excessive force when he put his hand on the back of Hamilton's head and pushed it into the side of Peck's police car as Hamilton was handcuffed. They heard Hamilton yell out that Peck had chipped his tooth, they said.
Peck testified he didn't hear Hamilton complain about his tooth. When he dropped Hamilton off at the Gary City Jail, Hamilton complained of a sore wrist and asthma, he said.
Peck said he reported Hamilton's complaints to the front desk, but admitted on cross-examination he didn't document what Hamilton allegedly told him in his report. All of the charges filed against Hamilton were later dismissed.
Peck, who was suspended for one day in 2008 and for 60 days in 2013, is facing termination alleged violations of department rules and police on use of excessive force, failure to adhere to the law, discourteous behavior, lack of professionalism, conduct unbecoming and more.
He was suspended in 2008 for conduct unbecoming of a police officer and against in October 2013 for violating a sick leave policy.
When asked if it would be possible for the Gary Police Department to continue to employ Peck, Evans said, "I do not."
"We have additional investigations coming down the pipe," he said.
Peck's attorney, Elizabeth Bemis, immediately objected to Evans discussing those investigations, arguing they were irrelevant to Wednesday's hearing.
Hearing officer Daryl Jones upheld the objection, despite argument by City Attorney Rodney Pol that Evans should at least be able to granted some leeway to discuss whether other complaints are under investigation.
Despite Gary being at an all-time low of 162 officers when the roster allows for 200, Peck cannot remain on the streets because he's a liability to the city, Evans said.
Bemis asked several officers who testified Wednesday if they were aware of two other officers who had been disciplined — but not terminated — for striking a person in restraints. She said the reason for Peck's previous suspensions was not excessive force, and the department should treat all officers fairly.
Vasquez and Gordon did not have the same vantage point as Peck, and couldn't have seen Hamilton's alleged traffic violations, she said.
It was Hamilton — not Peck — who escalated the situation by not complying with Peck's orders, Bemis said.
She said Peck told the truth and suggested Hamilton either hit his own head on the patrol car or chipped his tooth another time. She said any discipline should be corrective, and Peck should not be "tossed out" after 14 years of service to the department.
Pol said Peck's account of what happened is "glaringly different" than what others described.
"Mr. Peck's story does not add up," he said.
Peck is the past president of the city's FOP, and younger officers look up to him as a leader.
"He is not a leader," Pol said.
Peck's behavior is "unforgivable" and his termination is necessary, particularly in light of recent social unrest over police brutality, Pol said.
"We as a city have to root out this type of behavior," he said.
Jones said he will issue his findings in a timely manner.
