Officials air their concerns about dispatch merger plan

CROWN POINT — Hobart, Lake Station and Merrillville public officials aired their concerns Wednesday about a proposed merger of police dispatch channels, but the leader of Lake County's E-911 Center defended the move as a necessary change.

E-911 Executive Director Mark Swiderski plans to merge the Hobart and Lake Station/New Chicago police dispatch channels onto one frequency and the Merrillville and Crown Point police dispatch channels onto another frequency.

The channel realignments, which are expected to take effect after Labor Day, will allow dispatchers to monitor a single channel instead of listening to one channel in an earpiece and a second in a speaker on their desks.

Police officers, who currently hear talk on their radios from only those within their departments, will begin hearing communications from all agencies using their shared channels.

Hobart Police Chief Garrett Ciszewski said the merger could negatively affect officer and community safety, decrease quality of service to residents and reduce the amount of proactive policing by his officers.

"We just want to do what's best for our officers, what's best for our community," he said. "It's hard when a county agency tells us how our officers should talk on the radio."

Ciszewski and several other public officials took their concerns to the Lake County Public Safety Communications Commission, which held a special meeting to approve its 2023 budget.

Chairman rejects chief's motion

Ciszewski, a member of the board, asked other members to consider a motion for Hobart and Merrillville police to each have their own talk and dispatch groups by January 2023.

Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, who serves as chairman of the Public Safety Communications Commission, refused to accept Ciszewski's motion. A motion would have to be on the board's agenda to be considered, but the board's special session Wednesday was called for the purpose of approving a budget, he said.

Ciszewski asked if his motion could be placed on an agenda for the board's next meeting, which is scheduled for October.

Repay said Ciszewski's request could be placed on an agenda, but so could a discussion about the color of a room.

Ciszewski passed around a data sheet, which showed Merrillville is the fourth busiest and Hobart is the fifth busiest of all departments served by the Lake County E-911 Center.

"There is no reason why we should not have our own dispatcher and our own talk group," he said. "The current way is not working. It's stressful on dispatchers. It should not be that way."

Dispatchers' pay isn't as high as it could be, and they need a working environment that's easier on them, he said.

After Repay opened up the meeting to public comment, Lake Station Mayor Bill Carroll said the plan to merge dispatch channels "is a horrible idea."

"When do we put a price tag on people's lives and our first responders' lives?" he said. "Merging will only cause us more of a problem, more of a headache and also more confusion. We're already heading into confusion as first responders. We don't need more confusion."

Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said the proposal is "a reckless move."

"The E-911 Center has had a struggle from jump, and there's been a lot of times that some of the decisions made by dispatchers were questionable at best," he said.

There are situations, such as when shots are fired at police or officers find themselves in fist fights while on calls, when police need to call for backup. It's scary when they can't immediately get on the air to make that call because the channel is too busy, he said.

"It's very easy for somebody who's never been in any of those situations to sit behind a desk and put numbers together and come up with this type of solution," Nuses said. "That's not a shot at anyone. That's just the reality of what it is."

The Lake County E-911 Center opened in 2015 following a state-mandated consolidation of 15 city and town police and fire communications departments. Schererville and Cedar Lake declined to join the county radio network and instead operate a second dispatch center.

Other departments share channels, including Griffith, Highland and Munster, and Dyer, Lowell and St. John.

Director: Taking calls is priority

Ciszewski said E-911 officials proposed consolidating some of the channels that currently remain separate when the center opened, but police pushed back. The compromise was that one dispatcher would monitor multiple channels, so police would not hear other departments on their frequencies.

"That's why I'm seeking an alternative route here. I think the numbers justify it," he said. "If budget is not an issue, then I don't know why we can't make it happen."

The E-911 Center is budgeted for 105 employees, but current staffing was 71, Swiderski said. Six new employees were expected to be released from training by the end of the month, and another five in training could begin by September.

Even at full staffing, it's more of a priority to have more call takers than dispatchers, he said.

When residents complain they call 911 and can't get through, it's because there aren't enough call takers to keep up, Swiderski said.

"God forbid we ever had a school shooting or something like that — we can pull some of those call takers into a dispatch position to assist," he said. "But we don't want to try to use those resources every day, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, because some of them just aren't busy enough to allocate just one dispatcher."

Ciszewski and Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said officers likely will make fewer traffic stops or "risk it" and not call in their traffic stops if there's more radio traffic on their channel.

Traffic stops and calls for domestic violence can be among the most volatile situations police face.

"Any time an officer is not able to get on the air is not good," Ciszewski said.

Communication is key, especially in high-stress situations where someone has been seriously injured or a suspect is on the loose, they said.

Hobart police saturated the airways for 15 to 20 minutes June 16, after a 911 call about a 14-year-old boy who had been stabbed in the neck by a 16-year-old boy, Gonzales said.

Officers needed to convey information about the victim's condition, his emergency medical needs, the suspect's description, where to set up a perimeter and the path of a K-9 search, he said.

The 14-year-old was flown by helicopter to a Chicago hospital, and the 16-year-old eventually went to the police station with his parent to turn himself in, Gonzales said.

Officials told to trust director

Swiderski said that when situations such as the Hobart stabbing occur, the other agencies on the shared channel will be able to switch over to a different channel temporarily to continue their work.

If officers find themselves in need of immediate backup, they have an "officer down" button on their microphones they can push that automatically gives them priority on the channel, he said.

When Swiderski arrived at the E-911 Center in 2016, he immediately began questioning why one dispatcher was monitoring multiple channels because he thought it was an officer safety problem, he said.

"I have said in meetings throughout my tenure here that I wanted to make this change," he said. "We have one dispatcher managing both channels right now, which is extremely difficult."

Swiderski said he never suggested the proposed realignment had to do with money, and he thanked the board for approving the center's proposed 2023 budget.

"This realignment is happening because we want the dispatcher to manage the one channel, not have to bounce back and forth through these different talk groups," he said. "Because that's how mistakes happen."

Swiderski said he's never been shot at or punched on the job, but he's worked in a busy call center where eight departments shared a single channel without any threat to public safety.

Repay acknowledged the E-911 Center has had issues during the past six years.

The Public Safety Communications Commission has duties outlined in state statute, such as hiring a director for the center and approving a budget, he said.

"Mark, for as long as he's been here, he's brought that up as a concern of his," Repay said. "Just like I've never been shot at — although I've had a gun held to my face — I've also never picked up a 911 call. I've made a lot of 911 calls. And so I have to entrust, and I think the board has to entrust, his operational skills and ability to do those things, to make those decisions for the operation of the 911 center."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.