Officials ID 2-year-old girl fatally shot in Hammond

HAMMOND — Officials have identified the 2-year-old girl fatally shot in Hammond last week.
Joette Malone, of Gary, was pronounced dead about 3 p.m. Sunday at Comer Children's Hospital at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said.
Hammond police told The Times Malone died from her wounds about 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Malone and her mother were caught in crossfire between other people Wednesday at the Kennedy Crossing Apartments in the 6900 block of Barrie Lynn Road, police said.
Investigators don't believe the girl and her mother were targeted in the shooting.
The two were in a vehicle when gunfire broke out, and the girl was shot in the head, police said.
She was flown to the hospital in critical condition, and the mother, while not wounded, was taken to a local hospital, police said.
"This little girl's life was stripped from her in an act of senseless violence that will forever impact those who knew her," said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg. "Please come forward if you know anything that may be valuable to this investigation."
Malone's family requested to mourn in peace, Kellogg said.
A Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter assisted Wednesday night with a search of the area. It appeared a suspect fled the scene and entered a wooded area nearby, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Hammond detectives at 219-852-2906 or email detectives@hammondpolice.com. Callers may remain anonymous.
