Officials ID man shot to death at Lansing motel

LANSING — The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has released the identity of the 34-year-old man, who was fatally shot Monday night at a motel.
Eugene Stigler, of Riverdale, was killed in the shooting, which is believed to be linked to a domestic dispute at the United Motel, 2249 Bernice Road, Lansing Police Lt. Al Phillips said.
Police took one person into custody after the shooting about 11:45 p.m., Phillips said.
Officers found Stigler with multiple gunshot wounds inside a motel room. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful, police said.
Stigler was pronounced dead after midnight, the Medical Examiner's office said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lasing Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 708-895-7150.
