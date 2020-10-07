 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials ID man shot to death at Lansing motel
breaking urgent

Officials ID man shot to death at Lansing motel

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime scene stock generic
Lauren Cross

LANSING — The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has released the identity of the 34-year-old man, who was fatally shot Monday night at a motel.

Eugene Stigler, of Riverdale, was killed in the shooting, which is believed to be linked to a domestic dispute at the United Motel, 2249 Bernice Road, Lansing Police Lt. Al Phillips said.

Police took one person into custody after the shooting about 11:45 p.m., Phillips said.

Officers found Stigler with multiple gunshot wounds inside a motel room. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful, police said.

Stigler was pronounced dead after midnight, the Medical Examiner's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lasing Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 708-895-7150.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts