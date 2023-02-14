VALPARAISO — A Portage man being held in the shooting death of a woman Monday morning has been identified by officials as 63-year-old Richard Cooley.

Cooley, whose address is listed as being in the 2100 block of Damon Street in Portage, the same location where the shooting reportedly occurred, was booked into the Porter County jail Monday morning.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Tuesday morning his office is working on an initial charge in the case of criminal recklessness.

"However, the investigation will continue and at some point we will evaluate whether additional charges may be filed once the investigation has been completed by the Portage Police Department," he said.

The Porter County coroner's office said it will be releasing the identity of the deceased woman later Tuesday.

Portage police said a woman in her mid-40s was found dead inside a home in the 2100 block of Damon Street following a report of a shooting around 10:44 a.m. Monday.

"This appears to be an incident between domestic partners and all persons involved are accounted for," Portage police Lt. Rob Maynard said.

"There is no active threat to the community," he said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said Monday they had no further details to release. A spokesman for the department was not immediately available Tuesday morning.