Officials identify wanted man killed by law enforcement
alert top story urgent

Officials identify wanted man killed by law enforcement

The incident happened at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Sibley Boulevard in Calumet City

A 55-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants, including charges of murder and attempted murder, has been identified as the person shot and killed by members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in Calumet City Tuesday afternoon.

The Illinois State Police said Losardo Lucas, of Calumet City, was pronounced dead at a hospital near the site of the shooting in the 1600 block of Sibley Boulevard at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Following the incident, police tape surrounded the parking lot of a strip mall that includes Roc & Ro BBQ, The Hive and PB Boutique.

The U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force was attempting to take Lucas into custody at the time of the shooting. He was wanted for homicide by Chicago police, attempted murder in Calumet City and home invasion by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

According to ISP, the fugitive task force entered an unnamed business Tuesday and encountered Lucas, who pointed a pistol at officers more than once. Two officers then fired their weapons at Lucas, striking him multiple times. One officer was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

Law enforcement recovered Lucas’ pistol at the scene, along with a second concealed weapon and ammunition.

The ISP investigation is ongoing.

