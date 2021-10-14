Officials release name of 1 of 2 killed in shooting

EAST CHICAGO — Authorities on Thursday identified one of two people killed in a shooting a day earlier in the city's South Side neighborhood.
Christopher Burks, 52, of Chicago, was found unresponsive on the ground in the 1200 block of West 149th Street about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday after a silver Chevrolet Impala struck a home's front porch, according to the Lake County coroner's office and East Chicago police.
The driver of the Impala, a 43-year-old Hammond woman, also was found unresponsive, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.
Both appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, he said.
The Impala came to rest on a sidewalk, and the front porch had damage to stairs and a railing.
Burks was found lying across the street in a pool of blood, Rivera said. He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 1 p.m., a coroner's release said.
The woman was flown to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead about 2:40 p.m. from a gunshot wound to the back, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
While police were investigating, dispatchers advised officers of a third gunshot victim in the 4800 block of Walsh Avenue, Rivera said.
Officers located a 19-year-old East Chicago man, who was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition, Police said the man was uncooperative with investigators.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Miguel Pena at mpena@eastchicago.com or 219-391-8318. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.