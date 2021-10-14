 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials release name of 1 of 2 killed in shooting
alert urgent

Officials release name of 1 of 2 killed in shooting

EC shooting 15.jpg

Officers compare notes Wednesday at the scene of a shooting near 149th Street and Walsh Avenue in East Chicago. The shooting left two people dead and one wounded, police said.

 Connor Burge, file, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — Authorities on Thursday identified one of two people killed in a shooting a day earlier in the city's South Side neighborhood.

Christopher Burks, 52, of Chicago, was found unresponsive on the ground in the 1200 block of West 149th Street about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday after a silver Chevrolet Impala struck a home's front porch, according to the Lake County coroner's office and East Chicago police.

The driver of the Impala, a 43-year-old Hammond woman, also was found unresponsive, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

Both appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, he said.

The Impala came to rest on a sidewalk, and the front porch had damage to stairs and a railing.

Burks was found lying across the street in a pool of blood, Rivera said. He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 1 p.m., a coroner's release said.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

The woman was flown to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead about 2:40 p.m. from a gunshot wound to the back, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. 

While police were investigating, dispatchers advised officers of a third gunshot victim in the 4800 block of Walsh Avenue, Rivera said.

Officers located a 19-year-old East Chicago man, who was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition, Police said the man was uncooperative with investigators. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Miguel Pena at mpena@eastchicago.com or 219-391-8318. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cargo activity surging at Los Angeles port

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts