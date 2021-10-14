Officials release name of 1 of 2 killed in shooting

EAST CHICAGO — Authorities on Thursday identified one of two people killed in a shooting a day earlier in the city's South Side neighborhood.

Christopher Burks, 52, of Chicago, was found unresponsive on the ground in the 1200 block of West 149th Street about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday after a silver Chevrolet Impala struck a home's front porch, according to the Lake County coroner's office and East Chicago police.

The driver of the Impala, a 43-year-old Hammond woman, also was found unresponsive, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

Both appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, he said.

The Impala came to rest on a sidewalk, and the front porch had damage to stairs and a railing.

Burks was found lying across the street in a pool of blood, Rivera said. He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 1 p.m., a coroner's release said.

The woman was flown to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead about 2:40 p.m. from a gunshot wound to the back, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.