VALPARAISO — Just more than a year after an Ogden Dunes man pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a charge of murdering his elderly mother by burning her alive at their home, he is attempting to take a different approach.
An attorney for 70-year-old Frederick Fegely has filed a motion seeking to withdraw the insanity defense.
Attorney Bob Harper is arguing that Fegely has been examined and was found to be competent to assist in his defense and stand trial.
Harper said he has discussed all possible defense options and evidence in the case with Fegely, according to the motion. Fegely has decided to withdraw the insanity defense and just go to trial on his plea of not guilty.
Fegely continues to maintain that he is not guilty of any wrongdoing in the matter, Harper said in the motion.
A hearing on the request is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
Prosecutors had not yet responded to the request as of Friday morning.
Harper filed paperwork around May 2017 claiming that Fegely was legally insane when as charged, he killed his mother, Wanda Maxine Wunder, by burning the house they shared in Ogden Dunes on April 16, 2015.
Then-Porter Superior Court Judge Bill Alexa agreed to appoint two mental health professionals to examine Fegely to determine if they believe he meets the criteria for insanity at the time of the offense.
Harper said at the time if Fegely was found to be insane, he would be committed to a state hospital until it is determined he no longer poses a danger, at which time he will be released. If Fegely was not found to have been insane, the case would proceed forward in normal fashion.
Fegely was found to have a flammable liquid on the pajama bottoms he wore after claiming to have fled the fire, according to police.
Fegely reportedly told police at the time that he was awakened at 4:30 a.m. by a smell he did not recognize and opened his bedroom door to discover heavy smoke in the house. He said he attempted to go upstairs to the main level of the house, but retreated out a basement door and to a neighbor’s house when he encountered heat and heavy smoke.
Fegely mentioned he was no longer in his mother’s will, but thought his sister would share her portion with him, police said. He also said his mother was very particular about things and did not like his involvement in various religious teachings, police said.
The defense failed last month to force prosecutors to reveal the theory they plan to pursue against Fegely.
Harper has filed a motion seeking a hearing on evidence in the case. No hearing has been scheduled.
