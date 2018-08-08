VALPARAISO — A judge granted an Ogden Dunes man's request Wednesday to withdraw his insanity defense against a charge of murdering his elderly mother by burning her alive at their home three years ago.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said he based his ruling, in part, on answers provided by the accused, 70-year-old Frederick Fegely, during a short hearing Wednesday afternoon.
Fegely told the court that it was his idea to pull the insanity defense.
"I was afraid it will look like I did the crime" and was looking for a "way out," he said.
Fegely said he is taking medications while at the Porter County Jail for a "thought disorder," though was off the medications at the time of the April 16, 2015, incident in question because of a huge increase in its cost. But he said he was sane at the time of the alleged crime and had been caring for his mother for the three years prior.
"I was actually getting better," he said.
Fegely assured the court that he knew how a trial works and the role of each player.
"I believe the truth will come out," he said.
Fegely is charged with burning his mother, 94-year-old Wanda Maxine Wunder, to death in the the house they shared in Ogden Dunes.
He was found to have a flammable liquid on the pajama bottoms he wore after claiming to have fled the fire, according to police.
Fegely said he was awakened by the fire and retreated to a neighbor's house, police said.
He was committed to the Logansport State Hospital on Oct. 21, 2016, after three psychological evaluations were done, two of which determined he was incompetent to stand trial. He was returned to the county jail early last year after it was determined he was competent to aid in his defense.
Clymer said a report from Logansport was also part of his decision to allow the insanity defense to be withdrawn.
When questioned Wednesday by Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Cheryl Polarek, Fegely initially said the fire occurred in 2016, but acknowledged the error when it was pointed out to him.
He also stumbled when asked about the role of the judge in a trial.
"It's been a long time since I've gone to classes," he said.
The case is set to go to trial Oct. 1. Clymer said he will bar any talk about insanity during the trial.
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.