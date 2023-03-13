VALPARAISO — Officials traveled to Ohio over the weekend and brought back a 16-year-old charged in connection with threats called in to area schools earlier this year, including Valparaiso High School, prosecutors say.
The teen is being housed at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center and he is scheduled to make an initial appearance in juvenile court Monday morning, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor John Shanahan said.
The teen was arrested Jan. 26 in Ohio, officials said in the wake of threats called in to schools across the Region. The threats proved to be noncredible, but sent schools into lockdown or lockout status, police said.
A false bomb threat Jan. 9 at Valparaiso High School resulted in a lock down and early release of students, police said. A false threat of violence Jan. 17 at the same school triggered a lockout response from police and disrupted school operations.
The Portage Police Department said in a social media post at the time that the local high school had "received an anonymous phone call in which a person threatened violence later in the day," prompting its lockdown.
Hobart police said the caller didn't specify a school in the threat there, "but erring on the side of caution, Superintendent (Peggy) Buffington ordered the schools to be locked down."
Wheeler High School had implemented a lockout, officials said.
