Ohio man arrested after police find "substantial" amount of suspected cocaine in car
LAPORTE COUNTY — A 61-year-old Cleveland man was arrested after police found him driving on the Indiana Toll Road with several packages of suspected cocaine, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said.

Andre D. McCoy was taken into custody following a traffic stop on Interstate 80/90 Wednesday afternoon.

A sheriff's deputy was monitoring the eastbound Indiana Toll Road about 12:50 p.m. when he saw a driver, later identified as McCoy, traveling in a passing lane without any other vehicles nearby, a sheriff's office news release states.

The deputy followed McCoy and clocked his speed, which was over the posted limit. McCoy then swerved into another lane, leading the deputy to stop the vehicle, police said.

During the traffic stop, another deputy arrived with a K-9 partner and conducted a search on the outside of the vehicle. The police dog alerted deputies to possible drugs, police said.

Police searched the vehicle, finding several packages of suspected illegal narcotics and an undetermined amount of money.

McCoy was then taken into custody and transported to LaPorte County Jail.

The packages retrieved from the vehicle were examined and tested positive for a "substantial amount" of suspected cocaine, police said.

McCoy was charged with dealing in cocaine, a level 2 felony. He was being held at LaPorte County Jail on a $50,005 cash-only bond.

This arrest was part of the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office's Domestic Highway Enforcement program, an initiative funded by federal monies and administered by the Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program.

