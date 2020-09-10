Ohio man arrested after police find "substantial" amount of suspected cocaine in car

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE COUNTY — A 61-year-old Cleveland man was arrested after police found him driving on the Indiana Toll Road with several packages of suspected cocaine, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said.

Andre D. McCoy was taken into custody following a traffic stop on Interstate 80/90 Wednesday afternoon.

A sheriff's deputy was monitoring the eastbound Indiana Toll Road about 12:50 p.m. when he saw a driver, later identified as McCoy, traveling in a passing lane without any other vehicles nearby, a sheriff's office news release states.

The deputy followed McCoy and clocked his speed, which was over the posted limit. McCoy then swerved into another lane, leading the deputy to stop the vehicle, police said.

During the traffic stop, another deputy arrived with a K-9 partner and conducted a search on the outside of the vehicle. The police dog alerted deputies to possible drugs, police said.

Police searched the vehicle, finding several packages of suspected illegal narcotics and an undetermined amount of money.

McCoy was then taken into custody and transported to LaPorte County Jail.