VALPARAISO — An Ohio teenager made his first court appearance on Monday to face charges in connection to several fake active shooter threats at local schools.

The 16-year-old, whom The Times isn’t naming as long as his case remains in juvenile court, was charged with two counts of intimidation, a level 5 felony in adult court, and one count of impersonating a public servant.

He was charged with impersonating a public servant in connection to a Jan. 4 phone call during which he allegedly told Valparaiso police that he was an FBI agent and said there was a shooting in Valparaiso, according to court documents.

Charging documents show that the intimidation charges emanated from threats he allegedly made to Valparaiso High School and Porter High School on Jan. 26.

John Mark Vouga, the teen’s attorney, said that he’s been provided nothing on this case from the state in response to the judge’s question about evidence discovery deadlines.

Vouga tried to have the boy transferred out of Indiana probation and into home detention or an Ohio detention facility in court on Monday.

“There’s an element of frustration here because we have a boy who’s separated from his parents,” Vouga said.

Probation officer Matt Bonick recommended that the teen remain detained and said the threats to the community still exist. He added that transferring the 16-year-old is not possible at this time because inmates cannot be transferred without an interstate compact.

An interstate compact is an agreement between two states to resolve issues that cross state lines, such as the transfer of inmates. This agreement is not possible in this instance until the case is further along in proceedings, namely until the court determines whether the teen will be tried in juvenile or adult court.

The boy will appear in court again on April 28 for his waiver hearing, which will decide whether his case will be heard in juvenile or adult court.

Waiver hearings typically happen 20 days after the initial hearing, but it was further delayed due to scheduling conflicts.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Joseph Lopez Dustin Tuerff Mario Moore Lincoln Bowman Jamarri Walker Elliott Claiborne Frank Lyons Jennifer Textor Justin Collins William Elliott Zolinda Diaz Crystal Martinez Derek Schiola Christopher McCoy Anthony Bonner Angelica Vasquez Rashonda Frazier Jesus Perez Shaun Daly Destiny Weber Santos Valles Jon Hammonds Peter Schodrof Asia Glenn Maurice Thomas Jr Dominic Watson Mariah Gonzalez Ralph Oldendorf Keylian Brown Billy Wise Joycelyn Delgado Mia Vasquez Rolando Reyes-Rodriguez Carl Adler Deborah Harris Brandie Teachout Darrius Williams Korlisha James Steven Zambon Jr. Bradley Pitts Adam Bastie Dameon Pinkins Cyquawan Dykes Chanel Sherman Jr Demitrius Warmack Scott Grape Brianna Tellez Geneva Jolly Mark Anderson Josh Grotberg Donnell Draper Sr. Mark Cole Jr. Michael Trinidad Michael Williams Colton Johnson Michael Lindsey Jesus Alba Juan Vargas III Timothy Hughes Mark Gill Jamarr Tucker Terrence Jones Charles Jackson Daron Murphy James Pelham II Allan Ciupa Jesse Coleman Kristyn Boskov Ezell Sutton Joseph Golec Darryl Collins Armonte Williams Saadiq Harper Daniel Jevyak James Davenport Fernanda Mata Milford Dunn Jameka Moore Derek Gensel Nicholas Riley Joseph Anderson