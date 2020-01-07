VALPARAISO — After a failed attempt was made to have the case thrown out by the Indiana Supreme Court, it is now in the hands of a local jury to decide whether a Chesterton police officer was at fault when she crashed into a bicyclist while on duty five and a half years ago.
Jurors were told Tuesday afternoon that Chesterton Detective Sara Ritz was speeding and had been texting when she struck Hobart resident Sheila Gonzalez on the afternoon of July 9, 2014 as Gonzalez was crossing Lute Road along the Prairie Duneland Trail in Portage.
"There was no emergency," Gonzalez's attorney Joseph Jaskowiak said during opening arguments in the trial. "She was looking for something to do that day."
Ritz was on duty with the Porter County Drug Task Force, which is targeted along with the town of Chesterton in the civil lawsuit.
Gonzalez, who was 46 at the time and bicycling with two of her children, was thrown from her bike by the Ford Explorer and landed 60 feet away, he said.
"She has no memory of that day," Jaskowiak said.
Attorney Galen Bradley, who is representing the drug task force, said Gonzalez had sent a voice text shortly before the collision.
After noticing her cell phone in her lap, she reached down and placed it in the cup holder of her SUV when she looked up to see Gonzalez in front of her on the roadway, he said. Ritz hit her brakes as fast as she could.
Bradley said Gonzalez and her then-12-year-old son stopped on the trial before crossing Lute Road. They let nine to 10 cars pass before Gonzalez began to cross and was struck, he said.
Her son did not cross and tried to warn his mother of the approaching unmarked police vehicle, Bradley said.
"She had a stop sign, we didn't," he said.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford had initially ruled against Gonzalez in the case by granting summary judgment in favor of the town and task force because he concluded that Gonzalez was contributorily negligent for her injuries by failing to follow traffic laws relating to bicycles.
The Indiana Court of Appeals then reversed Bradford's ruling in May 2018 and the Indiana Supreme Court declined to review the appellate decision.
