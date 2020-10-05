On eve of Porter County murder trial, co-defendant's fate delayed until next year

Silva said he went to the basement of the home and heard Kerner meeting with two people before hearing six gunshots and Kerner yelling, "John, John," police said.

When he entered the home's garage, Silva said he saw Lanham lying motionless face down and Grill lying face down but alive and making noises, according to charging documents. While wiping up blood with towels provided by Kerner, Silva said he saw Kerner "grab a wrench and his back swing prior to striking Thomas."

Kerner reportedly told a confidential informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal in the garage of Kerner's grandparents' home, according to the records.

"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to the records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat him (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."

Lanham, who accompanied Grill, was shown Grill's body and told by Kerner that she could leave but would be killed if she told anyone, police said.

"Kerner advised that when she turned to leave the garage, Kerner shot her in the head, killing her," according to charging documents. Police said a 9mm handgun and two magazines were missing from the home.