On eve of Porter County murder trial, co-defendant's fate delayed until next year

VALPARAISO — A judge is leaving it up to his predecessor to decide when to hold a trial for John Silva II, who is one of two men charged with the double slaying of a couple Lake County teens.
The decision comes on the eve of Tuesday's start of the trial of Silva's co-defendant, Connor Kerner.
Defense attorney Ken Elwood said he sought a March trial date for Silva, but Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford announced Monday morning he will leave that scheduling up to the next judge in his courtroom.
Bradford is retiring at the year's end after nearly four decades on the bench. Republican Mike Fish and Democrat Matt Soliday are in the running as his replacement.
Silva, 20, of Hamlet, is charged with two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to court records.
He and 19-year-old Kerner are charged with the Feb. 25, 2019, killings of 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.
Silva, who initially told police he was not present during the killings, reportedly later admitted to leaving high school with Kerner on the day in question and traveling together to Kerner's grandparents' home in Boone Township.
Silva said he turned off his location service setting on his cellphone and saw Kerner retrieve a black handgun from the glove box of his vehicle before entering his grandparents' home, according to charging documents.
Silva said he went to the basement of the home and heard Kerner meeting with two people before hearing six gunshots and Kerner yelling, "John, John," police said.
When he entered the home's garage, Silva said he saw Lanham lying motionless face down and Grill lying face down but alive and making noises, according to charging documents. While wiping up blood with towels provided by Kerner, Silva said he saw Kerner "grab a wrench and his back swing prior to striking Thomas."
Kerner reportedly told a confidential informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal in the garage of Kerner's grandparents' home, according to the records.
"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to the records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat him (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."
Lanham, who accompanied Grill, was shown Grill's body and told by Kerner that she could leave but would be killed if she told anyone, police said.
"Kerner advised that when she turned to leave the garage, Kerner shot her in the head, killing her," according to charging documents. Police said a 9mm handgun and two magazines were missing from the home.
Kerner is alleged to have loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham in the trunk of a Honda Civic following their slayings, along with various containers of flammable liquids and setting the vehicle on fire, authorities said.
