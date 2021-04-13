 Skip to main content
One airlifted in interstate rollover crash with semi, police say
One airlifted in interstate rollover crash with semi, police say

A pickup truck was destroyed after it collided with a semi on Interstate 65. The driver of the truck was airlifted to South Bend, police said.

JASPER COUNTY — After colliding with a semi, a driver had to be extricated from his vehicle and airlifted, police said. 

Indiana State Trooper Dennis Griffin responded to a rollover crash at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday on southbound Interstate 65 at the 220-mile marker.

A gold Ford pickup truck sideswiped a Freightliner semitrailer at the location, according to a preliminary investigation by the ISP.

After the collision, the truck went across the southbound lanes and off the road. It rolled over several times in a west ditch and came to rest in a field.

The driver, a 28-year-old Indianapolis man, was extricated from the truck, police said. Several people who witnessed the wreck stopped to try and help the driver. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The Indianapolis man was airlifted by Lutheran Air to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

Rensselaer Fire Department, Phoenix Medics and Village Motors Towing assisted troopers at the scene.

