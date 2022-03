One arrested after juveniles report being robbed at gunpoint, Hammond police say

HAMMOND — One person was arrested and several guns were discovered following a report that two juveniles had been robbed at gunpoint, according to Hammond police.

Officers responded around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday to the robbery report, which led them to 6700 block of Nebraska Avenue where shots were reportedly fired, Hammond Police Lt. Steven A. Kellogg said.

"Police gained a search warrant for the home where the suspects were last seen," he said. "Due to the nature of the call, detectives, Hammond SWAT and negotiators served the search warrant on the home."

Detectives located crime evidence, along with several firearms, Kellogg said. One person was arrested and charges are pending.

"The juveniles were not harmed during the incident," he said.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Joe Munoz at 219-852-2995.

