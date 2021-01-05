 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One dead after train strikes passenger car, firefighters say
alert urgent

One dead after train strikes passenger car, firefighters say

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime stock file art generic

PORTAGE — One person was declared dead at the scene of a crash involving a train and a passenger car in Portage Tuesday night.

At 8:24 p.m. first responders were called to the wreck in the area of U.S. 20 and County Line Road, said Portage Fire Department Battalion Chief Andy Himan.

An eastbound train struck a passenger car, killing the driver, Himan said. The section of road was closed near the wreck at the railroad tracks just north of U.S. 20 as of 10 p.m.

The Portage police investigation was underway and limited information was immediately available.

The identity of the deceased person is not yet known.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Going airborne with the Aviation Unit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts