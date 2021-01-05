One dead after train strikes passenger car, firefighters say

PORTAGE — One person was declared dead at the scene of a crash involving a train and a passenger car in Portage Tuesday night.

At 8:24 p.m. first responders were called to the wreck in the area of U.S. 20 and County Line Road, said Portage Fire Department Battalion Chief Andy Himan.

An eastbound train struck a passenger car, killing the driver, Himan said. The section of road was closed near the wreck at the railroad tracks just north of U.S. 20 as of 10 p.m.

The Portage police investigation was underway and limited information was immediately available.

The identity of the deceased person is not yet known.

