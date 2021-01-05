One dead after train strikes passenger car, officials say

PORTAGE — One person was declared dead at the scene of a crash involving a train and a passenger car Tuesday night.

Portage police, Portage firefighters and Gary police responded about to the wreck about 8:24 p.m. in the area of U.S. 20 and County Line Road, officials said.

An eastbound train struck a passenger car, killing the driver, said Portage Fire Department Battalion Chief Andy Himan.

Investigators believe the driver was going around the crossing gates when the train struck them, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The section of road was closed near the wreck at the railroad tracks just north of U.S. 20 by 10 p.m.

An investigation was underway and limited information was immediately available.

Officials have not yet disclosed the identity of the deceased person.