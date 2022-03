One dead after vehicle crashes into pole, police say

GARY — One person was pronounced dead and two others were taken to a hospital following a crash involving a utility poll in Gary on Thursday night.

At 6:17 p.m. first responders were called to Fifth Avenue and Tyler Street, said Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

A vehicle was found crashed into a utility poll in the single-car crash, police said.

There were a total of three people inside the vehicle.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner's office. The two other occupants were taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus for treatment of injuries.

The driver's identity has not yet been released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

