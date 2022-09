One dead following stabbing at Portage hotel, another injured in shooting, police say

PORTAGE — An unrelated shooting and stabbing over the past weekend at two local hotels left one dead and one injured, Portage Police Lt. Rob Maynard said.

"Both cases are still open and being actively investigated by our detective bureau," he said.

"These were two separate and unrelated incidents involving parties who knew each other and we don’t believe there is any reason to suspect there is a threat to the community."

The fatality occurred from the stabbing, while the shooting resulted in a non-fatal injury, Maynard said.

"Neither case has resulted in an arrest, but all involved persons have been identified," he said.

