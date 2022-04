One dead in Hammond apartment fire, chief says

HAMMOND — One man is dead following a ninth-floor apartment fire early Thursday at the Renaissance Towers at 524 Michigan St., according to Fire Chief Jeff Smith.

The department responded to several calls about the blaze that came in around 2:45 a.m., he said.

Firefighters arrived to find the apartment fully engulfed in flames, Smith said. The blaze was put out, but not before causing peripheral damage to the building.

In addition to finding the deceased man, firefighters treated three people for smoke inhalation, he said.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Smith said.

