One dead in train versus car collision

Gary — One person is dead after a South Shore Train and car collided Thursday night.

Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O’Donnell said the call to respond to the crash happened at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. The collision took place Route 12 and Utah Street in Gary, where a 33-year-old man and sole occupant of the vehicle died.

The release of his identity is pending family notification.

The Gary Police Department said investigations showed the man drove around the railroad crossing gates and was struck by the South Shore train.

The vehicle was barely visible accept for the rear end, which was protruding out from under the train.

As of 9 p.m. police, coroner’s staff and first responders were on the scene investigating and clearing the wreckage from the tracks.

