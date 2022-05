One dead, one in custody following Merrillville crash, police say

MERRILLVILLE — One person is dead and another is in custody following a vehicle crash Monday night in the 1500 block of East 82nd Avenue, police said.

Medics responded to the scene around 7 p.m. and provided care to the victim, who ultimately died as a result of injuries from the crash, Merrillville police said.

A second person was taken into custody and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Merrillville Police Detective J. Miskus at 219-769-3722, extension 345.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.