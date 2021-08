One dead, two injured in bar shooting; police seeking tips

LYNWOOD — A 29-year-old Chicago man was killed and two others injured in a shooting early Sunday at The New Corner Bar & Grill at 20600 Torrence Ave., police said.

The deceased, who was pronounced dead at Franciscan Health Dyer hospital, was identified Sunday by the Lake County coroner's office as Cornelius L. Washington Jr.

Police said they were called out to scene and the first gunshot victim was treated and sent to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to a news release.

A second victim was transported by friends to the Lynwood police department, treated by fire personnel and then taken to the same medical center as the first victim, police said.

Washington was taken from the scene by friends and transported to Franciscan Health Dyer hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force was activated and is handing the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to contact the Lynwood police detective division at 708-758-4744.

