One flown out following Region house fire, department says
Michigan City firefighters put on gear in this file photo.

 Emily Schnipke

MICHIGAN CITY — One person was flown out for care by helicopter following a house fire Thursday in the 4000 block of Michigan Boulevard, the Michigan City Fire Department said.

Firefighters responding to a fire call with possible entrapment found smoke coming from the two-story structure, the department said.

Entry was made into the building and the fire discovered on the first level was quickly put out, officials said. One person was located outside the home and was reportedly flown out for care.

"It was discovered that there were no working smoke detectors in the structure to help with early warning and prevention of this incident," firefighters said.

"The Michigan City Fire Department cannot stress enough how important smoke detectors are to any household, business, or enclosed structure of any kind to help in giving our residents early warning and prevention to a fire related incident," according to a news release.

Anyone in need of a smoke detector or who has questions related to them or fire prevention is encouraged to contact the local department.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

