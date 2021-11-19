One flown out following Region house fire, department says

Michigan City firefighters put on gear in this file photo.
Emily Schnipke
MICHIGAN CITY — One person was flown out for care by helicopter following a house fire Thursday in the 4000 block of Michigan Boulevard, the Michigan City Fire Department said.
Firefighters responding to a fire call with possible entrapment found smoke coming from the two-story structure, the department said.
Entry was made into the building and the fire discovered on the first level was quickly put out, officials said. One person was located outside the home and was reportedly flown out for care.
"It was discovered that there were no working smoke detectors in the structure to help with early warning and prevention of this incident," firefighters said.
"The Michigan City Fire Department cannot stress enough how important smoke detectors are to any household, business, or enclosed structure of any kind to help in giving our residents early warning and prevention to a fire related incident," according to a news release.
Anyone in need of a smoke detector or who has questions related to them or fire prevention is encouraged to contact the local department.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Alex Boughton Jr.
Arrest Date: Nov. 3, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: Michigan City
Amanda Bolka
Arrest Date: Nov. 1, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte
Amber Faulkner
Arrest Date: Oct. 29, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City
Anne Fryar
Arrest Date: Nov. 6, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte
Aries Lowery-Lawhorn
Arrest Date: Oct. 31, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City
Arthur Craig
Arrest Date: Nov. 8, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: South Bend
Arvin Romero Diaz
Arrest Date: Nov. 7, 2021 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 31
Residence: Lake Wells, FL
Billy Smith
Arrest Date: Nov. 5, 2021 Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: Union Mills
Bobby Henningfield
Arrest Date: Nov. 4, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 52
Residence: Michigan City
Calvin Wash
Arrest Date: Oct. 31, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City
Connie Coon
Arrest Date: Nov. 5, 2021 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: LaPorte
Corterius Crawford
Arrest Date: Nov. 1, 2021 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony Age: 19
Residence: LaPorte
Danielle Dewitt
Arrest Date: Nov. 5, 2021 Arresting Agency: Kingsbury Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Schedule I-IV controlled substance Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Millcreek, IN
Denis O'Leary
Arrest Date: Nov. 5, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation Class: Felony Age: 54
Residence: Valparaiso
Edward Floyd Jr.
Arrest Date: Nov. 9, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 42
Residence: Michigan City
Felicia Felix
Arrest Date: Nov. 4, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Fraud On a Financial Institution (X4); Insurance Fraud; Theft; Fraud (X3); Failure to Comply Class: Felonies Age: 40
Residence: Michigan City
Jamal Scott
Arrest Date: Nov. 1, 2021 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City
Jerome White
Arrest Date: Nov. 8, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: South Bend
Joseph Milsap
Arrest Date: Nov. 7, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City
Karley Jensen
Arrest Date: Nov. 3, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Identity Deception Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: DeMotte
Keith Thatcher
Arrest Date: Nov. 7, 2021 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 44
Residence: LaPorte
Maria Toy
Arrest Date: Nov. 2, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City
Martel Smith
Arrest Date: Nov. 7, 2021 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Armed Robbery; Pointing a Firearm; Obstruction of Justice Class: Felonies Age: 19
Residence: Michigan City
Martin Gaskey
Arrest Date: Oct. 31, 2021 Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 37
Residence: Gary
Omar Glover Jr.
Arrest Date: Oct. 31, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City
Patrick Guess
Arrest Date: Nov. 4, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: South Bend
Patrik Heisler
Arrest Date: Nov. 2, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City
Robert Holcomb
Arrest Date: Nov. 6, 2021 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: LaPorte
Robert Royko
Arrest Date: Nov. 4, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 58
Residence: Evanston, IL
Stephen Looney
Arrest Date: Oct. 30, 2021 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention; Resisting Law Enforcement; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: LaPorte
Tammy Small
Arrest Date: Nov. 2, 2021 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to appear Class: Felony Age: 57
Residence: Knox
Terriann Kabowski
Arrest Date: Nov. 4, 2021 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 23
Residence: LaPorte
Timothy Hudak
Arrest Date: Nov. 4, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City
Travis Samila
Arrest Date: Nov. 5, 2021 Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Identity Deception Class: Felonies Age: 28
Residence: LaPorte
Tristan Bailey
Arrest Date: Nov. 7, 2021 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Battery Against a Public Safety Officer Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: New Carlisle
Zion Roberts
Arrest Date: Nov. 1, 2021 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 18
Residence: Michigan City
