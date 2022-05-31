One in custody as SWAT responds to Chesterton apartment building, police say

CHESTERTON — One person is in custody after SWAT team members and officers converged in a Chesterton neighborhood for report of an armed individual at an apartment complex Tuesday.
As of 6:05 p.m. one person was taken into custody and the scene was secured by authorities, police said. There were no injuries in the incident, Chesterton Spokesman Kevin Nevers said.
The person's name has not yet been released and it was unclear what charges might result from the incident.
Chesterton officers and the Porter County SWAT Team responded around 5 p.m. to a report that an armed individual was at the Eagle Crossing apartment complex.
Chesterton Chief of Police Tim Richardson instructed people to avoid the area while the incident was ongoing Tuesday afternoon.
Richardson said Kelle Drive between Sidewalk Road, also known as County Road 1050 North, and Rail Road was temporarily closed to traffic, as was Rail Road itself.
Hobart officer charged with fraud in Merrillville investigation; placed on leave, courts say
Portage police release photos of suspect in counterfeit scheme
Porter County dad accused of punching juveniles said he was coming to aid of sons, cops report
Woman draws pistol, kills man who was firing AR-15-style rifle into crowd, police say
Crown Point man dies in U.S. 231, I-65 crash, police say
Corsicana Mattress closing LaPorte plant meant to employ up to 350 just months after opening
Coroner identifies Crown Point man killed in crash at intersection of US 231, I-65
1 shot at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City, police say
Man sentenced to 12 years for brutally beating wife, pouring boiling water down her throat
Serious crash in Crown Point causes closures
Portage man bored with adult pornography turned to children, police say
SWAT, officers arrest 4 in Cedar Lake narcotics investigation, search, police say
UPDATE: Man sought in wake of knife attack at Methodist Southlake Hospital, police say
WATCH NOW: Driver unable to see bicyclist before crash, Cedar Lake police say
Indiana pastor admits 'adultery' at church service; victim stands up to say she was 16 when it began
Areas of Eagle Crossing luxury apartment homes were also blocked off for a time.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Walter Grzelak
Arrest date: May 24, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202109
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jonathan Butala
Arrest date: May 24, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202113
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
David Dalton
Arrest date: May 24, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2202118
Charges: Battery, felony
Elizabeth Fuller
Arrest date: May 24, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2202110
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jose Rodriguez
Arrest date: May 23, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2202093
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Patrick Alaniz
Arrest date: May 24, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202112
Charges: Child exploitation, felony
Donald Phelps
Arrest date: May 23, 2022 Age: 60 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202092
Charges: OWI, felony
Robert Garner
Arrest date: May 23, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202094
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Melody Heath
Arrest date: May 23, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: North Judson, IN Booking Number: 2202096
Charges: Theft w/prior, felony
Robert Stutesman
Arrest date: May 22, 2022 Age: 48 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202079
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kevin Katona Sr.
Arrest date: May 22, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202082
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Cindy Strausbaugh
Arrest date: May 21, 2022 Age: 49 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202061
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Gregory Wleklinski
Arrest date: May 21, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202072
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Hannah Chapman
Arrest date: May 21, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202064
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jeremy Crnkovich
Arrest date: May 21, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2202069
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Jeb Breitzke
Arrest date: May 21, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202063
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.