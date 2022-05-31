 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One in custody as SWAT responds to Chesterton apartment building, police say

SWAT file photoo

SWAT and local police responded to a report of an armed person at an apartment building.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

CHESTERTON — One person is in custody after SWAT team members and officers converged in a Chesterton neighborhood for report of an armed individual at an apartment complex Tuesday.

As of 6:05 p.m. one person was taken into custody and the scene was secured by authorities, police said. There were no injuries in the incident, Chesterton Spokesman Kevin Nevers said.

The person's name has not yet been released and it was unclear what charges might result from the incident. 

Chesterton officers and the Porter County SWAT Team responded around 5 p.m. to a report that an armed individual was at the Eagle Crossing apartment complex.

Chesterton Chief of Police Tim Richardson instructed people to avoid the area while the incident was ongoing Tuesday afternoon.  

Richardson said Kelle Drive between Sidewalk Road, also known as County Road 1050 North, and Rail Road was temporarily closed to traffic, as was Rail Road itself.

Areas of Eagle Crossing luxury apartment homes were also blocked off for a time.  

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

