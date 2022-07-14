One in custody following fatal Region shooting, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — One person is in custody following a fatal shooting Wednesday, police said.

Michigan City police said they were called out shortly after 8 p.m. for a person suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of East Michigan Boulevard.

Officers arrived on scene to find 53-year-old Michigan City resident Jimmy Brown inside a vehicle with multiple life-threatening injuries.

Medical care was provided to Brown at the scene before he and a passenger were taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital, where Brown later died, police said. His passenger was treated.

Police said they learned of an additional crime scene in the 100 block of Butler Street where a person of interest was detained.

"Numerous articles of evidence were collected while processing these crime scenes and multiple witnesses were interviewed," police said. "Detectives continue to interview witnesses, search for video surveillance and collect additional evidence."

The LaPorte County prosecutor's office is reportedly conducting a probable cause review of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Michigan City Police Detective Mark Galetti at 219-874-3221, extension 1088 or by email at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.