One in custody following Region 4th of July shooting

LAKE STATION — A person is in custody following a shooting Monday night in the 3300 block of Edison Drive, police said.

One person was shot, but Lake Station police have not yet provided the status of that victim or the identities of either person involved.

"Just wanted the public to know it was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence," according to police.

Police voiced hope about stopping the rumors and fear being spread on social media.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact Lake Station Police Detective Steve Peek at 219-962-1186 or by email at speek@lakestation-in.gov.

