One in custody following report of children held at gunpoint, Lake County sheriff says

GARY — One man was taken into custody late Saturday morning in the 2700 block of King Street following a report he was holding two children at gunpoint, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Officers arrived to find the children outside the house, Martinez said.

"The male subject was talked out of the house a short time later," the sheriff said. "The male subject has active warrants through Lake and Porter County."

The call came in at 10:23 a.m. Saturday, and the man, who has not yet been named, was in custody by 11:36 a.m., Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

"He surrendered outside," Hamady said. "The owner of residence advised he does have weapons inside the house that the male could have access to."

