One jury will not hear all the allegations in VU attempted rape, 'creeping' case
One jury will not hear all the allegations in VU attempted rape, 'creeping' case

VALPARAISO — A former Valparaiso University student charged with attempted rape and preying on female students at the school in 2018 will not have all 10 charges against him presented to the same jury.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer agreed to separate the four more serious allegations involving the alleged rape from the six charges of residential entry and voyeurism.

Jaylen King, who is now 21 and of Zion, Illinois, had sought to have the charges broken down into four different cases, but was awarded the two.

Prosecutors presented a lengthy argument Friday morning seeking to keep all the charges together.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Harris Peterson said all the alleged offenses occurred at Valparaiso University dormitories, all involved female students and were all fueled by the same motive of King seeking to fulfill his sexual desires.

But defense attorney Mark Chargualaf argued that the drive to fulfill sexual desires is not part of the residential entry and voyeurism allegations.

Lumping the more overt sexual allegations with the others would likely result in a "recoil effect" among jurors, he said.

King is charged with attempted rape, sexual battery, criminal confinement and three counts of residential entry, all felonies, according to court documents. He also faces three counts of voyeurism and one count of battery as misdemeanors.

While a student at Valparaiso University, King said he sneaked into the dorm rooms of female students about five times and said "he was doing it to relieve stress, sometimes it was stress from homework," police said.

"Jaylen stated that he didn't touch the girls because he thinks about the consequences on his actions and knows it's not right," according to court documents. "Jaylen told the officer that he does not like 'creeping' on people."

King is accused of attempting to rape one female student as she was braiding his hair, police said. He allegedly exposed himself and repeatedly forced himself on her, despite her continually saying 'no' and attempting to leave his dorm room.

The incidents of residential entry started during Halloween weekend in 2018, and each occurred in Brandt Hall, police said.

