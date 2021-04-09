One jury will not hear all the allegations in VU attempted rape, 'creeping' case

VALPARAISO — A former Valparaiso University student charged with attempted rape and preying on female students at the school in 2018 will not have all 10 charges against him presented to the same jury.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer agreed to separate the four more serious allegations involving the alleged rape from the six charges of residential entry and voyeurism.

Jaylen King, who is now 21 and of Zion, Illinois, had sought to have the charges broken down into four different cases, but was awarded the two.

Prosecutors presented a lengthy argument Friday morning seeking to keep all the charges together.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Harris Peterson said all the alleged offenses occurred at Valparaiso University dormitories, all involved female students and were all fueled by the same motive of King seeking to fulfill his sexual desires.

But defense attorney Mark Chargualaf argued that the drive to fulfill sexual desires is not part of the residential entry and voyeurism allegations.

Lumping the more overt sexual allegations with the others would likely result in a "recoil effect" among jurors, he said.