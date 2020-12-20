One killed, two injured in crash on I-65

JASPER COUNTY — One person died and another was seriously injured after a crash on Interstate 65 early Saturday evening.

The fatal crash took place near the 229 mile-marker on the interstate at about 5 p.m. Saturday when a Toyota Solara side-swiped a Chevrolet Impala and then rear-ended a GMC pickup, Indiana State Police said.

"The Toyota then spun out of control, striking the cable barrier before traveling back onto the highway where it was struck on the driver's side by a Chevrolet Malibu," Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said in a news release. "This impact caused one of the occupants of the Toyota to be ejected."

Timothy D. McHenry, a 25-year-old West Lafayette resident, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jasper County Coroner's Office after being thrown from the vehicle.

Tyreek A. Brown, a 22-year-old South Holland resident who also was an occupant in the Toyota, was taken to Riverside Hospital in Kankakee and then to Loyola Hospital in Chicago, where he was treated for serious injuries.

Neither Brown nor McHenry were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, police said.