One killed, two injured in crash on I-65

JASPER COUNTY — One person died and another was seriously injured after a crash on Interstate 65 early Saturday evening.
The fatal crash took place near the 229 mile-marker on the interstate at about 5 p.m. Saturday when a Toyota Solara side-swiped a Chevrolet Impala and then rear-ended a GMC pickup, Indiana State Police said.
"The Toyota then spun out of control, striking the cable barrier before traveling back onto the highway where it was struck on the driver's side by a Chevrolet Malibu," Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said in a news release. "This impact caused one of the occupants of the Toyota to be ejected."
Timothy D. McHenry, a 25-year-old West Lafayette resident, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jasper County Coroner's Office after being thrown from the vehicle.
Tyreek A. Brown, a 22-year-old South Holland resident who also was an occupant in the Toyota, was taken to Riverside Hospital in Kankakee and then to Loyola Hospital in Chicago, where he was treated for serious injuries.
Neither Brown nor McHenry were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, police said.
The Malibu's driver was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point to be treated for injuries that were not deemed life-threatening, while the driver of the GMC Sierra was not injured.
The crash closed down the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 for more than three hours to remove all the damaged vehicles and do a crash reconstruction.
"This is an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the crash as well as which occupant of the Toyota was the driver at the time of the crash," Fifield said.
State troopers were assisted at the scene by Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, Jasper County Coroner, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Keener Twp. EMS, Cheever’s Towing and INDOT.
