One pursuit leads to another resulting in gun and drug charges, Portage police say

PORTAGE — Police found themselves in related back-to-back pursuits over the past weekend resulting in the arrests of two men, one on fleeing, gun and drug charges, according to the incident reports.

An officer said he went to stop a swerving vehicle shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday after it hung a U-turn on U.S. 6, but it was not until a half-mile later the driver stopped on southbound Ash Street.

The driver, identified as James Robinson III, 23, of Portage, initially refused to step out of his vehicle and told officers he was trying to go home, police said.

At that time, a second vehicle pulled up, and the driver, later identified as Levar Sanders, 44, of Portage, said, "I'm just checking on my boy," according to the report.

Robinson reportedly told police he did not know Sanders.

Sanders appeared agitated and began backing up in his vehicle even after being told an officer was behind him, police said. Sanders then put his vehicle in drive and fled the scene at low speed through several subdivision streets.

A third vehicle then appeared that turned out to be Sanders' wife, according to police.

Police said they were finally able to stop Sanders and took him into custody at gunpoint. Sanders, who accused police of illegally stopping him, was found to be in possession of two guns, ammunition and marijuana, police said.

Sanders was arrested and faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of carrying a handgun without a permit and possession of marijuana, police said.

Robinson also was arrested and faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement, police said.

