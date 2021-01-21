One taken to hospital in 3-vehicle crash in Crown Point, police say

CROWN POINT — One person was taken to a hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Crown Point Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. first responders were called to the crash at 109th Avenue and Iowa Street, said Crown Point Assistant Chief James Janda.

There were three vehicles involved and one person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Preliminary investigations showed one of the vehicles was driving westbound and turned in front of another vehicle traveling eastbound, police said. A third vehicle was snared in the crash.

No citations or arrests were made at the scene, Janda said.

