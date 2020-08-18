Online classes can put students at greater risk of exploitation, prosecutor warns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann warns parents that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic poses more than just a health threat to young people.

Some school districts are opting to start the new school year exclusively with online classes or offering them as an option, which means a greater number of young people will be potential targets of exploitation, he said.

"We have already seen the numbers of online exploitation complaints rise this past spring when the lockdowns increased across the country," Germann said. "The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a global organization that disseminates tips to law enforcement, cataloged 4.1 million reports of cyber abuse against children in April 2020—four times as many complaints they received in April 2019."

Germann is encouraging parents and other guardians to be extra vigilant to what young people are exposed to online and with whom they are interacting.