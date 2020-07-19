Online petition calls for repeat rapist to be locked away

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect the origin of the petition.
A Porter County Commissioner is lending his weight to an online petition calling for LaPorte County Superior Court Judge Michael Bergerson to give a longer than recommended sentencing for convicted rapist Rodney Wood.
Wood, 46, is accused of assaulting another woman on April 10, 2019 while showing her a home for rent, court records state.
Wood made a plea agreement in June that charges him with sexual battery but drops an attempted rape charge. Prosecutors are recommending Wood serve 2½ years in LaPorte County Jail, according to the proposed plea.
Approval of the proposed plea agreement is up to LaPorte County Superior Court Judge Michael Bergerson, who has scheduled a hearing for Thursday, according to online court records.
Wood was released from prison in February 2018 after serving half of his 60-year sentence for his role in the 1990 abduction, rape and killing of Christel Helmchen.
"Please sign this petition to help keep this animal off the streets," Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-3rd District, wrote in a Facebook post, sharing a link to the petition. "People like this are rarely if ever 'rehabilitated,' please help keep this criminal caged where he belongs."
The petition through change.org has so far garnered nearly 3,000 signatures as of Sunday night.
"I propose that the plea is a bunch of BS, and that this guy needs to have the book thrown at him," the petition states. "He should not ever be allowed to see the light of day again. He can’t be trusted to be a free member of any community, anywhere. Please sign this petition and let LaPorte County Superior Court Judge Michael Bergerson know that we are all demanding that he be locked up for as long as humanly possible."
