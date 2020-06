'Ooops': Police release photo of man suspected of dropping heroin in store

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HEBRON — Police are looking for a man who is believed to have dropped a small bag heroin Saturday afternoon while at the local Casey's fueling station and store at 215 North Main St.

"Looks like it fell out of your pocket while you were standing in line," police wrote on a social media post about the alleged incident. "Ooops! We hate when that happens!"

The man, who was caught on a surveillance camera at the business, is seen wearing a baseball cap, T-shirt and shorts while carrying items in the store.

"If these are your drugs then please come down to our police department to claim it," police wrote. "Hope to see you soon!"

Police also released a photo of the small bag of heroin.

