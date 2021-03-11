Open burning violation causes 20 acres to catch fire, chief says

MERRILLVILLE — About 20 acres were burned after flames spread from an open burn pit into Merrillville fields, the fire chief said.

Around 12:45 p.m. crews responded to a brush fire in the 5500 block of Dexter Road, said Merrillville Fire Department Chief Ed Yerga.

In addition to Merrillville firefighters, crews from Lake Hills, Lake Ridge, Hobart, New Chicago, Crown Point, Lakes of the Four Seasons and St. John responded to provide aid.

Yerga said the fire was caused by a homeowner burning things in a backyard. There were no injuries and the fire did not spread to any structures or vehicles.

The 20 acres of land damaged were farm fields, Yerga said. He said in the last three days, there have been two open burning violations in the town.

"Open burning is prohibited in Merrillville; residents need to burn fire wood in containers for recreational use only," Yerga said. "During this time of year, they also need to pay attention to the weather. In 30 mph winds, wind can easily carry flames or embers from a small fire into fields and create a massive brush fire. The ground dries out pretty quickly."