Oralnd Park rated as safest city in Illinois in latest rankings

“It makes them want to work here, and it’s nice to know you are appreciated, especially when nationally police are bashed on a regular basis,” he said. “On the state level, they are doing things that make it harder and harder for police do to their job so they want to work in a community that likes them a lot.”

To make its ratings, Safety.com, which researches safety providers, products and services, analyzed data provided by the FBI Crime Report, Gun Violence Archive, U.S. Census Bureau, Insurance Journal and America Health Rankings.

East Peoria was ranked second with Bartlett, Normal and Willow Springs rounding out the top five.

Communities were also examined on public safety, financial safety, state-level natural disaster and health metrics.

“Our team diligently identified the safest cities beyond just looking at crime rates,” said Antonio Lopez Jr., an analyst for Safety.com. “We wanted to get the full picture and have our data extend beyond what people would originally look at for the safety of a city, especially in these tough economic times. We took a step further by looking at factors that measure socioeconomic, health and natural disaster safety in addition to public safety in this study.”