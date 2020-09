Over $2K in heartburn pills, Nicorette gum, more stolen from local Meijer; suspect sought

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — Police have released surveillance photos of person believed to have stolen over $2,000 from a local Meijer. They hope the public will help identify the suspect.

Officials say the theft occurred Sept. 21 at the Highland store, 10138 Indianapolis Blvd. The suspect took several items from inside, including a large amount of Nexium medication and Nicorette gum, police said.

Around the time of the theft, the suspect was spotted inside a gray four-door minivan, of which police released a surveillance image Monday.

Police asked anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle to contact Highland police Detective Darren Conley at 219-838-3184, ext. 3314.

