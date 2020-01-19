VALPARAISO — The overall crime rate fell last year in Porter County, but violent crimes, such as murder and robbery, increased by nearly 10%, according to a year-end evaluation done by the Sheriff's Department.
In hopes of tempering the news somewhat, Sheriff Dave Reynolds said the increase came on the heels of 2018, which had the lowest violent crime rate in the past five years.
"Our county is one of the fastest growing in the state of Indiana because people see and believe that Porter County is a safe place to work, live and raise a family," according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department.
The overall crime rate was down last year by nearly 8% and was lower than any other year going back to 2015, the department said.
The violent crimes figure, however, was boosted, in part, by two murders from none the year before, according to the report. There also increases in the numbers of simple assaults, thefts and burglaries, in addition to eight rapes (the same as 2018) and four robberies (one more than 2018).
Aggravated assaults and vehicle thefts were down, police said.
"Some of our most notable numbers in our statistics show a 66.6% decrease in fatal crashes reported (three) and a 9.8% increase in DUI arrests," the Sheriff's Department said.
"In 2019, we had a total of 11 officers meet the criteria to attend the Drunk Driving Task Force's DUI Banquet, where they were honored for their work in keeping our roads safe and removing those driving under the influence from our streets," the department said.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
"The sheriff’s office led the way with a total of 325 overall DUI arrests for all of the agencies in Porter County, as well as having the top officer with the most DUI arrests, (Officer Chad Barton)," the department reported. "We believe this runs hand in hand with the 66.6% decrease in fatal crashes in the county."
The department also drew attention to proactive measures it has underway, which include body and in-car cameras, providing (opiate-neutralizing drug) Naloxone to each officer, the Heroin Overdose Response Team, the Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group and the "One County, One Protocol" school safety program.
There are also multiple programs at the jail aimed at reducing recidivism among offenders and giving them an opportunity to change their lives, according to the department.
"This can be seen by the average population in the jail being down 6.5% from last year and the lowest the population has been in the past five years," the department said.
Following a tour of the jail last fall, Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven David said the efforts are, "nothing short of extraordinary," the department said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.