Overdose caused death of man found in garbage can, officials say
GARY — A man whose body was found inside a garbage can in May died of an overdose, according to the Lake County coroner's office. 

Marvil Johnson, 28, of Merrillville, died from toxic effects of fentanyl and cocaine overdose, officials said.

His manner of death remained undetermined, according to the coroner's office.

Johnson's body was found about 10 a.m. May 21 by a resident in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Gary, police said.

The resident told police the garbage can had mysteriously appeared in the back alley of his residence.

When the man looked inside the can, he saw a deceased man inside, police said.

Anyone with information about Johnson's death is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

