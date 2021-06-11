Overnight chase on I-94 results in crash, arrest, state police say

An overnight traffic stop along Interstate 94 resulted in a short pursuit and crash that landed the driver in jail on numerous charges, including felony auto theft, according to Indiana State Police.

Trooper Ryan Parent stopped a 2016 BMW at 12:36 a.m. Friday for speeding in the westbound lanes of the highway near Kennedy Ave., police said.

The driver, later identified as Montarius Sanders, 22, of Bellwood, Illinois, stopped in the middle of the roadway and would not pull over to the shoulder, according to police.

As Parent exited his patrol car, Sanders fled westbound from the traffic stop and attempted to exit onto Indianapolis Boulevard, police said. He lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

He and a passenger fled on foot, but were captured with the assistance of an off-duty Lake County sheriff's officer.

The passenger was released without charges and Sanders was treated for minor injuries at the hospital before being taken to the Lake County jail on preliminary charges of auto theft, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving, police said.

