Overnight Valpo disturbance lands one in jail, one in hospital, police say

VALPARAISO — A 43-year-old man was taken into custody overnight and another man was taken to the hospital following a disturbance in the 700 block of Center Street, police said.

Officers were called out at 1:20 a.m. and found one man down as a result of injuries, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.

The injured man was treated at the scene by officials from the city fire department and then was taken to Northwest Health - Porter hospital, Hall said. An update on his health was not available.

Valparaiso resident Michael Bachar was taken into custody and faces charges of aggravated battery and strangulation, police said. He is at the Porter County jail.

Police are investigating the incident, Hall said.

