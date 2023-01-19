 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OWI case becomes a felony when driver refuses to pull over, Portage cops say

Joel Marin

Joel Marin

 Provided

PORTAGE — A drunken driving arrest turned into a felony case this week after the driver allegedly led police on a short pursuit down U.S. 20, according to the incident report.

"I asked Joel (Marin) why he did not stop when I first activated my lights," a police officer wrote in the incident report. "He stated he did not see me because of 'all this' and pointed to the (plastic) barrier over his driver's side window."

"I told him I was behind him and not to his side," the officer said. "He stated he didn't know then."

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

Police said they were alerted to Marin, 37, of Gary, shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday by a report of a possibly intoxicated man getting into a vehicle at a gas station along U.S. 20. They spotted the vehicle leaving a liquor store a short time later and heading west on U.S. 20.

After seeing the vehicle driving erratically and under the speed limit, the officer said he turned on his lights and siren and yet the vehicle did not immediately stop. When it did stop, the officer said the driver, identified as Marin, smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated.

People are also reading…

Marin reportedly refused to take a portable breath test, at which time, police secured a warrant and took blood samples from him, the report says.

Marin was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a felony count of resisting by fleeing in a vehicle, and two counts of operating while intoxicated, including one of endangering others.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

