OWI case becomes a felony when driver refuses to pull over, Portage cops say

PORTAGE — A drunken driving arrest turned into a felony case this week after the driver allegedly led police on a short pursuit down U.S. 20, according to the incident report.

"I asked Joel (Marin) why he did not stop when I first activated my lights," a police officer wrote in the incident report. "He stated he did not see me because of 'all this' and pointed to the (plastic) barrier over his driver's side window."

"I told him I was behind him and not to his side," the officer said. "He stated he didn't know then."

Police said they were alerted to Marin, 37, of Gary, shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday by a report of a possibly intoxicated man getting into a vehicle at a gas station along U.S. 20. They spotted the vehicle leaving a liquor store a short time later and heading west on U.S. 20.

After seeing the vehicle driving erratically and under the speed limit, the officer said he turned on his lights and siren and yet the vehicle did not immediately stop. When it did stop, the officer said the driver, identified as Marin, smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated.

Marin reportedly refused to take a portable breath test, at which time, police secured a warrant and took blood samples from him, the report says.

Marin was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a felony count of resisting by fleeing in a vehicle, and two counts of operating while intoxicated, including one of endangering others.

