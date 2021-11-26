 Skip to main content
Ex-Chicago Bears lineman Dan Hampton arrested on OWI charge in NWI
Ex-Chicago Bears lineman Dan Hampton arrested on OWI charge in NWI

Daniel Oliver Hampton

Dan Hampton

WINFIELD — Former Bears defensive lineman, Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Hampton was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Winfield.

Hampton, who played with the Bears from 1979 to 1990, was arrested by Winfield police at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 20. According to police, Hampton was taken to Lake County Jail, where his bail was set at $25,000.

He since has bonded out of jail.

The Lake County prosecutor's office confirmed Friday afternoon that it is pursuing charges against Hampton. 

According to police, Hampton currently lives in Winfield. Hampton and former Chicago Bears defensive end Ed O’Bradovich host "The Hamp & O’B Show" on WGN Radio. 

Hampton was sentenced to a week in jail for drunken driving charges in 2002; he also was arrested for driving while intoxicated in 1996 and 1997, according to CNN. 

The Lake County booking reported that Hampton is 67, though his online bio says he is 64. 

This is a developing story. Check for updates at nwi.com.

