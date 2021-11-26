Former Bears defensive lineman Dan Hampton arrested for OWI

WINFIELD — Former Bears defensive lineman, Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Hampton was arrested on a charge of Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated on Nov. 20 in Winfield.

Hampton, who played with the Bears from 1979 to 1990, was arrested by Winfield Police at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 20. According to police, Hampton was taken to the Lake County Jail where his bail was set for $25,000.

He has since bonded out of jail.

The Lake County Prosecutor's Office confirmed Friday afternoon that they are pursuing charges against Hampton.

According to police, Hampton currently lives in Winfield. Hampton and former Chicago Bears defensive end Ed O’Bradovich host ‘The Hamp & O’B Show‘ on WGN Radio.

Hampton was sentenced to a week in jail for drunk driving charges in 2002, he was also arrested for driving while intoxicated in 1996 and 1997, according to CNN.