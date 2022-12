Impaired driver fled scene, refused breath test on I-94 during blizzard Friday, police say

A driver who was operating while intoxicated on Interstate 94 crashed into a semi and fled the scene Friday in the midst of the Region's first blizzard of the year, state police said.

Officers watched from across the highway as the truck and a Chevrolet crashed around 6 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the Burns Harbor exit while state police cleaned up hazardous material from a truck crash in the eastbound lanes.

Tiffany Bergstrom, 32, of Chesterton, drove away from the crash, although her vehicle sustained major damage to the front, making it easy to identify, state police said.

A trooper found Bergstrom's car in a ditch not far from the crash and began to investigate. Bergstrom refused to take a breath test, police said, so a judge ordered a warrant for a blood draw. She was taken to a hospital for medical clearance and then to Porter County Jail.

Bergstrom was charged with felony and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated endangerment and misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Derek McDermott Kody Snyder Melissa Hinkle Timothy Bryant Jr. Elizabeth Fuller Tiffany Bergstrom Ray Stone Jamie Miller Nandia Moore Robert Harrell Adam Loftis Steven Beverly Xzavier Fontaine Kerry Wilson Kenneth Stubblefield Fontain Plummer Margarita Ortiz Andres Dilbeck Steven Adams Lauren Tenzera Kori Witherspoon Robert Shorpshire Tyler Ferrell Michael Fayson Samantha Jarosak Brenda Muniz Anthony Bass Michael Todosijevic Kenneth Nelson Jacob McKay Joseph Hayes Michael Macias Hunter Heeg Bryan DePaul Michael Grinnell