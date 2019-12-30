{{featured_button_text}}
GARY — A Portage man who was being arrested for drunken driving in downtown Gary pushed a state trooper and was caught with baggies of cocaine, heroin and ecstasy, according to police.

Indiana State Trooper Alaa Hamed pulled over a car being driven by Varra N. Jones, a 36-year-old Portage resident, at about 12:15 a.m. Monday after he saw it driving erratically by 5th Avenue and Jefferson Street in downtown Gary, police said.

"The vehicle was driving at a very low rate of speed, weaving side to side and made several unsafe lane movements," Indiana State Police said in a news release. "Trooper Hamed made a traffic stop on the vehicle, a white Nissan Sentra, and spoke with the driver. While speaking with the driver, he detected the strong odor of alcoholic beverages on the driver’s breath."

The state trooper performed field sobriety tests on Jones and asked him to put his hands behind his back. Jones responded by screaming obscenities at the trooper and shoving him away.

"Jones became aggressive towards the officer and attempted to pull away, pushing Trooper Hamed with both hands," ISP said. "A brief physical altercation ensued with Trooper Hamed being able to gain control of the driver and placed him into custody."

Jones was taken to prison where he was given a breath test. His blood alcohol content was .245%, or more than three times the legal limit.

State police said they found baggies in his Nissan Sentra that tested positive for cocaine, heroin and ecstasy.

Jones faces charges for dealing heroin, dealing cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, operating while intoxicated prior conviction, operating while intoxicated with blood alcohol content .15% or more, operating while intoxicated endangering, and resisting law enforcement.

