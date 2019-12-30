GARY — A Portage man who was being arrested for drunken driving in downtown Gary pushed a state trooper and was caught with baggies of cocaine, heroin and ecstasy, according to police.
Indiana State Trooper Alaa Hamed pulled over a car being driven by Varra N. Jones, a 36-year-old Portage resident, at about 12:15 a.m. Monday after he saw it driving erratically by 5th Avenue and Jefferson Street in downtown Gary, police said.
"The vehicle was driving at a very low rate of speed, weaving side to side and made several unsafe lane movements," Indiana State Police said in a news release. "Trooper Hamed made a traffic stop on the vehicle, a white Nissan Sentra, and spoke with the driver. While speaking with the driver, he detected the strong odor of alcoholic beverages on the driver’s breath."
The state trooper performed field sobriety tests on Jones and asked him to put his hands behind his back. Jones responded by screaming obscenities at the trooper and shoving him away.
"Jones became aggressive towards the officer and attempted to pull away, pushing Trooper Hamed with both hands," ISP said. "A brief physical altercation ensued with Trooper Hamed being able to gain control of the driver and placed him into custody."
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Jones was taken to prison where he was given a breath test. His blood alcohol content was .245%, or more than three times the legal limit.
State police said they found baggies in his Nissan Sentra that tested positive for cocaine, heroin and ecstasy.
Jones faces charges for dealing heroin, dealing cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, operating while intoxicated prior conviction, operating while intoxicated with blood alcohol content .15% or more, operating while intoxicated endangering, and resisting law enforcement.
Recent arrests books into Lake County Jail
Anthony Paul Lardyell
Bradley James Kresich
Brandon Chirstopher Smith
Benjamin Elliott Weatherford
Christopher Armstrong
Darvell Davonte Robinson.jpg
Davierre Shamari Sanders
Dezarae Lynn Farias
Emanuel Oscar Sims
Howard Cornelius Hogue
Jacob Samuel Phelps
Jerry Lee Bryant
Kiara Shawtrice Howard
Kyle Charles Klemoff
Marquis Larone Johnson
Patrick Clinton
Pete Yanez
Richard Tyson
Tierra Smith
Timothy Cecil Craig
Tony Deandra Carruthers
Caine Anthony Stachelski
Dustin Bruce Albee
Jeffrey James Human
Lorenzo Bentley
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.