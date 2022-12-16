Police step up drunken-driving patrols ahead of the holidays

Police departments across the Region are expanding patrols to target drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The patrols begin this week and last through Jan. 1, police said. Departments across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties will participate.

The enforcement, conducted yearly, is funded with grants provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and distributed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

Drunken driving has historically increased around Christmas and New Year's Day, police said, as drivers travel for holiday gatherings. This is not just a safety risk for impaired drivers and other cars on the road, but other consequences are possible.

"Not only could you kill yourself or someone else in a crash, but you could also face thousands of dollars in legal fees, jail time or a revoked license," Hobart police Lt. Ronald Russo said. "It’s not worth the risk.”

The average arrest for drunken driving costs up to $10,000, the ICJI said.

Russo is the Traffic Safety Partnership coordinator for Lake County, which means he oversees implementation of the county's traffic-safety programs. He said police will also be searching for any drivers with seat-beat violations and other unsafe, distracted-driving behaviors.

The ICJI says 903 people have died in motor vehicle accidents in Indiana in 2022. A substantial number of the deaths were caused by impaired driving.

“There are four main causes behind the rising number of fatal crashes, all of which are completely preventable, and those are impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and not wearing a seat belt,” ICJI Executive Director Devon McDonald said. “Unfortunately, driving under the influence is the one we’re most concerned about this time of year.”

Police advise anyone who plans on drinking to have a sober ride home or use a ride-share service, such as Uber or Lyft.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Christopher Kelley Damir Lee Travis Dane Justin McColly Christopher Adams Jonathon McCullough Corine Hudson Eric Lopez Thomas Sherrod Edward Campion IV Dillon Ong Matthew Murphy James Brinsfield Mackenzie Keeling Brook Scales Jerris Pezzuto Bambi Glancy-Fillmore Christopher Arrais Travis Smith David Moss Anthony Hopper Michael Spencer Carlos Gipson Cody Mang Tiffany Ransom